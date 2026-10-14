Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Jaguars Take Over the Consensus Top-5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-1 entering arguably their biggest week of the season so far, which gives them more and more room to keep rising.

After their 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, the Jaguars are currently tied with the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens for the second-best record in the AFC, behind only the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs. So after their latest win, where do the Jaguars land in the latest power rankings across the NFL? We break it down below.

Sports Illustrated: No. 2 (0)

The only team ranked ahead of the Jaguars are the 49ers, which makes a ton of sense. The Jaguars are clearly a better overall team than the Minnesota Vikings, while the Chiefs are just one spot behind the Jaguars. Jacksonville and the 49ers have been the two best teams this year on a snap-to-snap basis.

These are the rankings the Jaguars have climbed the highest in since Week 1. A win against the Texans in London and entering the bye week with a 5-1 record would likely go a long way to not just keeping the Jaguars in the top-5 for the long-term, but also help them rise higher and higher. The Texans were their preseason AFC South darlings, and the Jaguars can make them eat those words with a win in Week 6 against their AFC South rivals.

CBS: No. 4 (+1)

I get that the Vikings are undefeated, and they do have a special defense right now. But their offense is still miles away from the Jaguars' offense, and that has to be factored in somehow and in some fashion. The Jaguars' offense has gotten in its own way in the last two weeks, but it is a much better unit right now than Minnesota's is.

FOX Sports: No. 5 (+1)

The Jaguars have a rightful place in the top-5 here, though the analysis on Liam Coen's fourth down attempts seems off. Coen did not go on multiple red-zone fourth downs last week because of "analytics." His long-snapper was hurt, which led to the Jaguars having to approach each red-zone series with a different outlook.

The Athletic: No. 5 (+1)

Three of the four teams ahead of the Jaguars this week are the NFL's three final undefeated teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings. The only other team ranked ahead of the Jaguars is the Buffalo Bills on the heels of their overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Bills and Josh Allen beat the Jaguars in the wild card a year ago, but the Bills lost to a Patriots team a few weeks ago who the Jaguars destroyed.

The top two undefeated teams are understandably ranked ahead of the Jaguars, but then so are the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars will get their battle with the Ravens later in the season, while the Seahawks lost a close game to the 49ers but also lost to a bad Washington Commanders team earlier in the season. It feels like they should be behind the Jaguars right now.

This is the only ranking that has seen the Jaguars take a step back this week. Part of that is likely due to the fact the Jaguars did not play their best football against the Eagles last week. But it also had the Ravens leapfrogging the Jaguars after their unlikely overtime Sunday Night Football win against the Falcons without Lamar Jackson.

Pro Football Talk: No. 3 (0)

The only two teams above the Jaguars here are the undefeated 49ers and Chiefs. The Jaguars are slotted one spot ahead of the Buffalo Bills, which seems fair. The Bills did beat the Jaguars in the Wild Card last year with mostly the same squads, so it would also be fair to give the Bills an edge. But right now, the Jaguars seem to have played better team football week-to-week