Why Jaguars Could be Next Los Angeles Rams

Success isn't given in the NFL, and no guarantees within the sport itself. It is earned by building teams with smart processes, innovative approaches, and quality decision-making from players to coaches, to front office personnel, to ownership. The Jacksonville Jaguars have learned that the hard way over the years.

They have finally found a formula for success for a franchise that is not often recognized as such. The Jaguars have always been a laughingstock in the NFL for much of the 21st century, yet the hirings of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen by owner Shad Khan show a push an recogniztion for the need for processing and innovating.

That is why the Jaguars, with a unique offseason ahead, are building something that could rival their opponent in Southern California, a team with connections to the front office and coaching staff in the Los Angeles Rams, one of the likely way-too-early favorites for Super Bowl LXI.

Why the Jaguars could be the next Rams

Gladstone was once a top lieutenant for Rams' general manager Les Snead, connecting the philosophies of the Jaguars front office to the ones in Los Angeles. Clearly, Gladstone will put his spin on the football operations and his decision-making, but the approaches are similar in that there is one singular focus—one ultimate direction—that both teams have for the offseason.

Great teams take care of their players by rewarding them with extensions or revised contracts to better fit their value. The Jaguars have done that with Cole Van Lanen at left tackle and Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver, two valuable pieces to the organization that are long-term centerpieces to the team's goals during the season. They are likely taking care of their future pending free agents such as Travon Walker, Parker Washington, and Antonio Johnson.

They have also shown they are not afraid to move on from key pieces, no matter the contract or their status ahead of free agency. I don't envision Devin Lloyd and Montaric Brown returning anymore, which offers a similar direction the Rams take by earning compensatory picks when either player signs with a new team. The same will be done with Travis Etienne, assuming he is not re-signed before free agency.

The Jaguars, like the Rams, are pretty air-tight on allowing leaks to seep through, and both organizations don't show up at the NFL Scouting Combine outside of a small contingent of scouts to interview players. With no first-round selection in the NFL Draft, Gladstone will have some experience from his time in Los Angeles navigating this ordeal, considering the Rams went eight years without a first-round pick.

On the field, Coen could begin a new coaching tree of his own with the departure of Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile in future offseasons, but he built a strong staff similar to how Sean McVay did when he was first hired in 2017. Coen coached his team to the playoffs off a remarkable turnaround, just like McVay pulled off in his first year, both of them losing in the first round to more experienced teams.

Is the pattern taking shape? I hope it is, because both the Jaguars and Rams timelines are, though at separate points in two different eras, eerily similar to one another.

Want another similarity? Trevor Lawrence had his career season under Liam Coen in their first year together, and McVay had the same ordeal with a young Jared Goff in their first year together, at the time. The difference is when either scenario happened, from the second year to the fifth year of each respective breakout.

The Jaguars also have a generational talent on their roster in Travis Hunter and his unique two-way skill set, similar to how the Rams did with Aaron Donald before his run to become an all-time player in the NFL.

All of this to say: the Jaguars likely won't be in the Super Bowl next year with almost certain regression from last year's incredible run. However, it is hard to ignore that there is another version of the same, or almost similar, organizational structure between Jacksonville and Los Angeles. The latter could be the AFC's version of the Rams, but time will tell if the structure in Duval County succeeds.

