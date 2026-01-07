Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is Prepared For Bills Challenge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been here before.
Lawrence is set to start his third playoff game as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback this Sunday, going toe-to-toe with former MVP and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. And for the Jaguars' fifth-year starter, and emerging star in his own right, Sunday should bring plenty of familiary.
Lawrence has been to the playoffs once before, winning one of the most memorable games in francvhise history against the Los Angeles Chargers with an incredible comeback victory. Lawrence has also played in plenty of big games, albeit on smaller scales, throughout his college and high school career.
That does not minimize the challenge facing the Jaguars on Sunday, nor the platform Lawrence's game will now be displayed on. But Lawrence has been here before, and he knows how to handle it.
“It's obviously a playoff feel knowing that you're one of the teams that's in the playoffs and a lot of teams are done," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"You see all this stuff about all these teams that are kind of packing up, going home. And so that feeling of still playing ball feels really good. But as far as the preparation in the week, it's the same. We're preparing the same way."
Lawrence, who is 2-1 against the Bills in his career, has had a stellar 2025 under Liam Coen. Lawrence arguably had the best year of his career thanks to a dynamic finish to the season that saw him play the best football of his career.
Now, though, Lawrence will have to do it on the ultimate stage. One can argue the Jaguars have played two months worth of must-win games, and Lawrence and company have shown up at every single occasion. Now, they will have to do it again against a top franchise.
"Obviously, the mindset, it's the similar to how we've been playing. I feel like we've been playing with that playoff kind of mentality and one week at a time and that's truly what it is now," Lawrence said.
"Before you had your schedule set out and you have to intentionally take it one week at a time. Now, we’ve got the Bills this weekend, whoever wins gets to keep playing. So, everything's going into this one game and we're preparing the right way and just trying to keep our process the same as it always is.”
