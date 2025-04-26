Latest Update on Jaguars' Stadium Plans
The Jacksonville Jaguars has made a lot of noise this offseason with bring in a new regime that features head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone leading the way for the Jaguars heading into the 2025 NFL season. Owner Shad Khan made massive moves over the offseason that brought in the new regime and new personnel in the building.
Now the feeling in Jacksonville is a great one. They feel like they can get things going in the right direction heading into the 2025 season.
The Jaguars have made all the right moves this offseason and they are stilll not done make moves. When it is all said and done they can be looking at having the best offseason out of all the teams in the National Football League.
But beyond 2025, the Jaguars will be looking to play elsewhere. The Jaguars' stadium will be going under construction, and they will need to find a home in the 2027 season. So the Jaguars are looking for options, and one can be in Orlando, Florida.
"There has been a lot of talk about Orlando because part of their bid to host the Jaguars, it requires some governmental support, and what we expressed to them was that before we bring that proposal forward, we do not really have contingencies," said Jaguars Team President Mark Lamping on the Brent and Austen Show on Action News Jax.
"You do not want to go and say okay, here is what their proposal is but it is contingent upon the future governmental approval, just like we did with the Stadium. We could not bring the stadium deal to the NFL until we have gotten everything wrapped up here locally."
"That is why there has been a lot of talk about Orlando and the governmental support of the Jaguars stadium. I guess it was finalized on a vote on Tuesday. But that does not necessarliy mean anything other than it is meeting one of our objectives."
"Our objective from the very beginning was to make sure that we had a partnership with whoever owns the stadium and that both of us had mutual opportunities to succeed and that we were both focused on the same thing, interests were aligned. That partnership already exists with the University of Florida. The University of Florida is a big supporter of the Jaguars, we are a big supporter of UF."
