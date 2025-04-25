Duval Reacts to Jaguars Picking Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the 2025 NFL Draft started with a massive trade that sent shock waves throughout the National Football League. Many did not see this coming. The Jaguars traded up from the fifth overall pick to the second overall pick with the Cleveland Browns.
The Jaguars traded up and selected the best overall pick in this year's class, Travis Hunter. Hunter is the best overall pick because he plays both ways at an elite level. He is great at the wide receiver position and the cornerback position. He brings tremendous value at the biggest needs for the Jaguars.
Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone made a shocking move in their first draft as members of the Jaguars organization and it was a great one.
Travis Hunter to the Jaguars has social media going crazy. We asked Jaguar fans how they felt about the pick.
"Travis Hunter is that guy!
Can’t wait to cheer for you and dominate with you brother," said Jaguars defensive lineman Joshua Hines-Allen.
"Love a nice bold move early from a new GM. Jags fans need to go back and look at how many firsts the Rams had when Gladstone was there. He’s banking on his algo for the middle rounds and I respect that," said one fan.
"He’s not playing both ways. That’s a vanity project. And the Jags aren’t the Rams. They don’t have the infrastructure to trade picks away like that. Just screams young GM trying to show off and getting absolutely played," added another fan.
"We paid a premium, but I would project him to be an all pro WR and a difference maker at DB so that's worth at least 2 1sts," added another fan.
"Was really hoping they would have picked M. Graham....BUT! I'm stoked the Jags got ballsy and traded for the best player in the draft and bonafide superstar in Travis Hunter! One of the most exciting drafts in Jags history. LFG!!!," added a Jaguars fan.
"The idea of giving up a future 1st bothers me but I justify it by saying we got 2 first rounders in 1 with Travis so next years doesn’t matter," added another fam."
"Man I’m excited….a worried. If this doesn’t end up working out it’s gonna hurt us for the next 5 years. Giving up a 2nd and future 1st to move up 3 spots is INSANE! T Hunter is a special player though. If this coaching staff is as good as they seem they should be able to work it," added another fan.
