How Jaguars' OTAs Has Benefitted HC Liam Coen
Earlier this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars went to extreme lengths to land Liam Coen as their head coach. Coen was one of the most well-respected offensive coordinators in the National Football League after his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Coen would eventually accept the Jaguars' head coaching position. Doing so gave him one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, who is in desperate need of Coen's expertise. Coen was hired to help the offense altogether, but specifically, to help Trevor Lawrence improve.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen spoke about some of the most significant differences he has noticed between OTAs as a head coach compared to OTAs as a coordinator.
“You’ve got to spend your time in a lot more places, right? You’re typically as a coordinator so locked into what is in front of you, and the script, and making sure you have the right plays in the right order and the right people in the right spots. Now, it’s a little bit more trying to go and make sure you get eyes on each position group, connect with the guys out on the grass, make sure that they’re upholding the standard and the way we’re trying to practice and do things. IJagt’s a little bit more broad scope, while still being able to go in and call it." Coen said.
"I thought the coaches have done a great job in terms of the organization of practice so far, of the four practices we’ve had, the structure, the organization, guys going from drill to drill, I feel like it’s been pretty sharp. So, kudos to the staff.”
As the Jaguars continue working throughout OTAs, Coen has already seen improvement from the team. With the season slowly approaching and the Jaguars needing to put many moving pieces together, Coen hopes they continue to improve over the next few weeks.
“I thought better than probably expected that way in terms of bodies on the ground and practicing cleaner. It was much cleaner than day one, let’s just say. When you’re just trying to come in and get it going again after a few days off, I thought it was definitely cleaner. Was it perfect? No, but I thought it was better than the previous Monday, if you will," Coen said.
