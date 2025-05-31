Anthony Campanile Gives an Update on Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has had one change after another, with all of the changes coming for the betterment of the team. However, one change the Jaguars' new front office has implemented is already noticable.
After Organized Team Activities' Jaguars' Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile gave an update on how the defense is doing so far. Overall, the Jaguars appear to be taking in everything well.
“I think that is an important piece because that guy when you go back at the end of the year has a ton of production for you. He’s the next guy in. Emmanuel is a guy who we gain a ton when he is out there on the field. Like I said, he has a wealth of knowledge and a great competitor. We have a really good player against the run and a guy who has had a lot of success in his career as a pass rusher. That was a really important piece for us,” Campanile said.
“I would imagine that it is challenging. The thing I try to focus on is our relationship with our players. Trying to get them to be the best possible player they can be. I can imagine that is hard. A lot of transition, never easy. My experience with those guys has been unbelievable. They have been total pros. They have been really hungry every day coming into learn. Obviously, in the meeting room and out here on the field.”
All eyes will be on Travis Hunter during OTAs, as the Jaguars, as the Jaguars paid a hefty price for him. Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team noted Hunter's history and a few of his strengths.
"Hunter earned the status of the No. 1 recruit in the country as a 5-star prize (247 Sports) before committing to Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders. Hunter went down in history as a recruit as well, becoming the highest-ranked recruit to commit to an HBCU program," Crabbs said.
"During his lone season at Jackson State, Hunter played both ways and was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award as a true freshman. He also collected SWAC Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-SWAC honors despite missing four games due to injury."
