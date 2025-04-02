NFL Owners Meetings: 3 Jaguars Observations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a brand new look and feel.
This much was apparent as we spent the last few days at the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. The Jaguars have a new vibe around them that is quite drastically different from how the team has been viewed around the team in the past.
So after a couple of days at the owners meetings, what are our biggest Jaguars takeaways?
Liam Coen is living a new life
Simply put, Liam Coen is living a much different life today than he was this time last year. Before, Coen was an offensive play-caller and all he had to focus on was what happened on the grass. Now, Coen has more responsbility on his plate than ever before. He is leading a staff after a lengthy and productive search to fill it; he is defining the culture; and, most importantly, he is acting as the face of the franchise.
Being a head coach is a far cry from being an offensive coordinator, and Coen has had to find that out firsthand just like every other first-time head coach. And to his credit, the transition so far has gone off without a single hitch.
Rams' respect for Coen, James Gladstone is clear
When in attendance for Sean McVay's table session on Tuesday, it became clear just how much respect he has for the Jaguars' new brass. McVay went as far as to call himself a new Jaguars fan, and it is clear he will have his eyes on how Jacksonville develops on and off the field in the coming years.
Whether it is speaking on how much value James Gladstone brought to the Rams' scouting department and his growth over his tenure with the Rams, or speaking about why he thinks Coen is exactly the right coach to get the best out of Trevor Lawrence, it is obvious the Jaguars are held in high esteem by one of the NFL's best coaches and franchises.
Jaguars are clearly a different franchise today
The general consensus on the Jaguars today compared to years past has shifted quite a bit. The Jaguars are a team that, without playing a down, have garnered some respect this offseason for the clear changes they have made to not just their leadership roles, but also how they operate on a day-to-day basis.
The ways of the old guard are long gone for the Jaguars, and the NFL's coaches, executives, and owners can sense it. It remains to be seen whether this will actually result in a tangible improvement on the field, but the perception of the Jaguars has certainly shifted in recent weeks and months.
