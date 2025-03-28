Patrick Mekari Could Spark the Jaguars' Turnaround on Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most flawed rosters in the National Football League. However, they have gotten to work to try to rebuild the roster with one major signing and several less notable ones. However, the addition of offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.
The Jaguars hope for better injury luck this upcoming season, but they also need to add better players. A new coaching staff and general manager cannot compensate for an overall bad roster, only a higher quality of players will.
James Gladstone recently spoke on what it means to have Mekari in the fold. While quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' ground game has struggled, many of those struggles likely stemmed from playing behind a subpar offensive line. It is an issue that has plagued the Jaguars.
Gladstone believes Mekari is the player the Jaguars need on their roster. The veteran offensive lineman can play off five positions. That makes him even more valuable, especially if injuries occur along the offensive line again this upcoming season.
“That was insanely rare. I don’t know that that’s something that typically comes up on the market at a cost point that’s affordable enough to pursue. Really, we were very disciplined in our approach and how we spent this offseason. Patrick is somebody who—he wasn’t offered the opportunity or the backdrop of being a draft pick coming out," Gladstone said.
Gladstone noted that Mekari has worked hard for his success. Gladstone believes Mekari has earned the contract and opportunity in Jacksonville. This opportunity allows Mekari to be a leader on an offensive line desperately in need of leadership.
"He’s earned everything he's gotten, and he earned this opportunity. His versatility, obviously, there’s always attrition on the offensive line throughout the course of the season and obviously, he’ll allow us a lot of flexibility on the offensive side of the ball to feel like we’re never in a bind because we can move him around if necessary. But at the same time, he’s going to be slotted in as a starter on the interior of our OL at this point," Gladstone said.
As the Jaguars have struggled, one constant has been that they are usually the worst team on the field on most Sundays. A solid couple of offseasons could change that.
