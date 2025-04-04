Patriots Could Dictate Jaguars' Draft Options
Let’s connect the dots for New England, the team drafting directly ahead of the Jaguars. The Patriots own the draft’s fourth-overall selection and emerged from free agency without a clear starting left tackle.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told NESN.com on Monday that he’s not concerned about the shorter arm length of Will Campbell, considered by many the top prospect at the position. And as to the LSU player’s NFL position, Vrabel said New England unequivocally considers Campbell a left tackle.
“I think you have to,” Vrabel said. “I don’t understand how you can watch him play in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football, against guys that are going to get drafted, at that position. So, I don’t think you have to project it. You could just actually watch and say, ‘There’s the snaps at left tackle.’ Evaluate it and see what you think.”
If the Patriots think he’s their pick at No. 4 to protect Drake Maye’s blind side, what will the Jaguars do? Well, like everyone else, their eyes will be on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. If Sanders slides past the Browns at 2 and the Giants at 3, that wouldn’t exactly amount to pleasant circumstances for Jacksonville.
Assuming Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall to Tennessee, a Sanders freefall would likely mean the Browns, Giants and Patriots prevent – in no particular order -- Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Campbell from becoming Jaguars.
But should the Browns or Giants take Sanders, that means one of those three – including Campbell – could fall to Jacksonville.
Another possibility is teams such as New Orleans or Pittsburgh blowing up James Gladstone’s phone with offers to trade back. Should the Jaguars move back in the draft. The New Orleans situation is especially interesting. Ian Rapoport detailed the Saints situation Wednesday night on The Insiders, noting Derek Carr’s presence allows New Orleans a few options.
“They don't need a quarterback,” Rapoport said. “They have one for this year, but they are in a position where they could take one. They have done all the quarterback homework. They've been a heavy presence at pro days. They've been a heavy presence at quarterback workouts. They've done all of the background and homework.
“If there is a quarterback there that they like in the top 10, they for sure could take one, would make a lot of sense.”
Trading back would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars, too, if they’re not in love with Mason Graham at 5. And even if Gladstone, Liam Coen and Tony Boselli do love Graham, they could be able to get both Graham and additional draft capital by swapping picks with the Saints, scheduled to draft at 9.
Take the time to make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Today you can also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.