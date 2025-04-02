BREAKING: Insider Dashes Jaguars' Hopes Of Landing Draft's Best Prospects
Most believe the Tennessee Titans will keep their No. 1 overall selection and take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. That’s why Cleveland’s No. 2 selection is the most intriguing selection of the entire draft. And with respect to Jacksonville’s dream scenario – the Browns would take Shedeur Sanders.
But if Cleveland has plans to acquire Kirk Cousins from Atlanta or even enter the season with Kenny Pickett, surely the New York Giants wouldn’t pass up Sanders at 3. Or would they?
“It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere, aside from quarterback,” said insider Adam Schefter on this week’s edition of the Adam Schefter Podcast. “And it's starting to feel like the New York Giants at No. 3 are starting to look elsewhere other than quarterback.
“So, if the Browns don't take Shedeur Sanders at 2, and if the Giants don't take Shedeur Sanders at 3, and that is the feel that I'm getting recently, where is Shedeur Sanders going?”
He’s not going to Jacksonville, which already has a franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. And Lawrence signed a lucrative contract extension less than a year ago.
Sanders isn’t going to New England at 4, either. The Patriots are excited to see what Drake Maye can accomplish in a new system entering his second NFL season.
Cleveland and New York passing on Sanders is a nightmare set of circumstances for the Jaguars. If neither the Browns nor the Giants take Sanders, that leaves three teams ahead of Jacksonville at 5 that could take a player James Gladstone and Liam Coen desperately want.
That player could be Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, stalwart edge-rusher Abdul Carter, or even Will Campbell or Amand Membou, the top offensive tackles in the draft.
But it might not be all that bad. The Jaguars could still end up with Mason Graham, just not the way most thought they would.
Welcome to offseason drama unlike any other sport.
At least Coen this week cleared up one burning question should Hunter somehow fall to the Jaguars at 5.
“Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays,” Coen said Monday at the annual league meeting. “He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches, right?
“And having patience with each side of ball, because you really don't want to kind of put him in a box. You really just want to, ‘Hey, what does he come in and do the best?’ You're going to be able to let him do both, so you're going to find out what he's best at and then, ‘Hey, let's mold things to that and be fluid for those conversations.’”
