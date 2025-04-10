PFF Breaks Down State of Jaguars Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in an interesting spot two weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In one sense, the Jaguars' roster should have never gone 4-13 a year ago. Yes, it wasn't a perfect team by any means, but there was far too much talent for the Jaguars to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.
In another sense, the Jaguars are very much starting from ground zero with their new regime of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, all of whom Jaguars owner Shad Khan hired in hopes of bringing the Jaguars back into relevancy.
After a busy free agent period, the Jaguars patched up plenty of needs throughout the depth chart, but some still remain. That was made clear in a recent piece by Pro Football Focus that looked at the state of each team's roster before the draft.
For PFF, the largest looming present-day Jaguars need is along the interior defensive line.
"New general manager James Gladstone was busy addressing needs on both sides of the ball in his first free agency period, but he passed on improving his team's interior defensive line. Considering that the Jaguars ranked 28th in PFF overall grade for defensive linemen last year and lost Jeremiah Ledbetter, the team will almost assuredly pick a player early to man that spot next to Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker," PFF said.
As for future needs beyond 2025, PFF believes the Jaguars need to take a hard look at the skill positions -- tight end, running back, and wide receiver.
"With offensive guru Liam Coen should also come a glut of new weaponry for Trevor Lawrence. Gladstone inked two blocking tight ends in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long, but Brenton Strange posted only a 68.2 PFF receiving grade, meaning the team could use more in the passing game," PFF said.
"Likewise, with Travis Etienne heading into a contract year after a disappointing season (62.8 PFF rushing grade), the Jaguars are anticipated to add a running back on either Day 2 or 3. The team does field three starting receivers in Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis and Dyami Brown, but the latter two finished with sub-67.0 PFF receiving grades in 2024."
Expect the Jaguars to fill plenty of these needs with their 10 draft picks later this month.
