Significant Injury Updates Set Stage For Jaguars' Battle With Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tough test in Week 7, and the health of a few key players is set to make all the difference while overseas.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss how the injury statuses of Robert Hainsey and Puka Nacua will impact the Jaguars' clash with the Los Angeles Rams.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the importance of Hainsey's health from London on Friday.
“Yeah, having Hainsey out there is not always just the physical. It's obviously the mentality, the toughness, the physicality of the leadership, the standard and command that he continues to push. Having him out here there would be really important for us this week. I thought Jonah [OL Jonah Monheim] played really well last week. I have a lot of confidence in Jonah. He's continued to get better week in and week out, but having Hainsey would be really important for us," Coen said.
“Robert last year in Tampa before we had drafted anybody, he was our starting center. He was our center competing all the way through training camp. So, I had so much interaction with him. And him and Baker [Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield] are like this [close motion]. So much of our collaboration on working through an offense was run through Hainsey.
Even when he wasn't the starting center for us throughout the entire year, you're bouncing protection ideas off of him, run schemes, ways of targeting runs and how he sees defensive structures. We had a lot of that collaboration and communication last year, and that was what made it pretty easy to say, ‘hey, let's bring him on in pro free agency.’ And since then, just his leadership, the room, the accountability that he has every single day, that's really what he helps bring. And then when he is playing and feeling good, he is playing at a high level.”
As for Nacua, the Rams' star wide receiver was ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday.
“Obviously, he’s a great player," Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford said this week. "He’s a guy that does a lot for us both in the run game and the pass game. He’s got great energy on game day. If he's not able to go, then obviously his presence will be missed. At the same time, I have total trust and confidence in all the other guys that we have to get out there and go make plays for us.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the injury news.
Please let us know your thoughts on the injury news when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.