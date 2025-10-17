Which Key Matchup Will Determine Jaguars' Chances vs. Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There will be a number of key matchups that will help determine whether the Jacksonville Jaguars are able to get back on track and overcome the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.
But which matchup will prove to be the most critical? It isn't hard to figure it out, especially in the wake of the Puka Nacua news.
Key Matchup
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus, it will be the battle between Davante Adams and Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis that will dictate which team comes out on top in Week 7.
"Rams-Jaguars is a tremendous contest between two great defenses and former colleagues in Sean McVay and Liam Coen. What’s especially worth getting up to watch in this game is the battle between Adams and Lewis. With superstar Puka Nacua likely out, Adams will step into the Rams’ WR1 role," PFF said. "Even as a complementary option in 2025, Adams has thrived with a 73.4 PFF receiving grade and 1.94 yards per route run. At the same time, Adams has already dropped four of his 54 targets, plus hauled in only four of his 15 contested opportunities."
"Lewis has been a revelation on the Jaguars’ stingy defense, which ranks fifth in PFF coverage grade. The former Cowboy owns a 78.5 PFF coverage grade — good for seventh among qualified cornerbacks — but is looking to rebound after an underwhelming showing against the Seahawks. In Week 6, Lewis permitted four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown across six targets," PFF said.
"This year, Lewis has played 58.8% of his snaps in the slot. But in Week 6, he aligned more out wide (25) than inside (19). With 82.8% of Adams’ opportunities coming on the perimeter so far this year, expect Lewis to square off with Adams frequently — although the Jaguars have been a zone-heavy team, running a softer look at the eighth-highest rate."
The Jaguars' defense has had more positive moments than negative ones in 2025, and Lewis has been one of the key foundational pieces to what the Jaguars do in the secondary. He has been amongst the best free agency additions of any team, and his performance against Adams will speak volumes about his importance.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about this matchup.
Please let us know your thoughts on this matchup when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.