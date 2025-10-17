Jaguars Finally Learn Puka Nacua's Status For Week 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got some big news about their Week 7 battle vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Friday.
The Rams officially ruled star wide receiver Puka Nacua out, meaning the Jaguars will now face a Rams' offense that will be without its most important and productive playmaker.
Nacua's Status
With Nacua on the mend, the Rams will be without the current frontrunner for Offensive Player of the Year and a genuine Triple Crown candidate. Nacua sustained an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Rams will now have to funnel their passing game through veteran receiver Davante Adams.
“Obviously, he’s a great player," Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford said this week. "He’s a guy that does a lot for us both in the run game and the pass game. He’s got great energy on game day. If he's not able to go, then obviously his presence will be missed. At the same time, I have total trust and confidence in all the other guys that we have to get out there and go make plays for us.”
Even with Nacua out of the lineup, the Jaguars are still facing a stiff test against Stafford and Adams. Each are two of the best players at their respective positions of an entire generation, and neither has shown signs of slowing down in 2025. Stafford has been especially productive, and the veteran signal-caller has the full attention of the Jaguars' coaching staff.
“Yeah, I think it's hard to simulate that, but you really have to have some stuff queued up so they can really get a feel and an understanding for how good he actually is at that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
"Whether that's TV copies, so they can literally see him doing that or just other instances or other angles of him doing it because he could be like Magic Johnson back there (laugh). Looking one way and dish it the other direction. So, he's about as good as there's ever been doing that. Tremendous manipulating at it and obviously identifying coverage and then manipulating people, moving them with his eyes and throwing the ball in the opposite direction, which is super impressive to see.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Nacua's status.
Please let us know your thoughts on Nacua's status when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.