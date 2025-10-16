What Latest Jaguars Injury Report Reveals About Rams Matchup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their latest Week 7 injury report, offering more critical updates as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in London.
So, what did the Thursday injury report say? We break it down below.
Latest Injury Report
The Jaguars had the following players listed as limited participants: wide receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder), and safety Eric Murray (neck). Defensive end Travon Walker was a full participant along with center Robert Hainsey, while linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and tight end Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice as they did not travel with the team to London.
Hainsey returning to practice is great news for a Jaguars team that was missing the offensive captain in the lineup last week against the Seattle Seahawks. While rookie center Jonah Monheim played well in his place, the unit as a whole had their worst game of the season by far and allowed the Seahawks to sack Trevor Lawrence seven times.
The attention has been on the offensive line since Week 6, and the focus will not change on Sunday when the Jaguars play one of the NFL's best defensive lines against the Los Angeles Rams while in London.
"There's certainly opportunity to respond within the week when you just come in and evaluate the film. And the accountability that guys take watching the film, looking at their mistakes, looking at the areas that they can improve, which has been great to be able to get back to work with those guys and see their attitude and effort," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.
"There's a nice balance between that as well where you're trying to make those corrections and fix those mistakes and also move on because you’ve got to start to prepare for a difficult opponent upcoming with the Rams. So, we try to address that as much as we can, only really to learn from that and grow from that rather than to dwell on the past. And the guys have done a great job of trying to take those adjustments, learn from those mistakes, learn from the things that came up in that game, and then improve from it moving forward.”
