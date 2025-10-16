Jaguar Report

The Real Reason the Jaguars' Turnover Streak Snapped

The Jacksonville Jaguars' turnover streak did not end on accident.

John Shipley

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for yards as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) pressures and linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for yards as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) pressures and linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The life force of the Jacksonville Jaguars' early-season dominance on defense was not very hard to figure out.

First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile saw his unit force 14 takeaways in the first five games of the season, including game-changing plays such as Devin Lloyd's pick-six vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Arik Armstead's forced fumble vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three pivotal takeaways against the Houston Texans.

But in their Week 6 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Jaguars failed to force even one turnover. In a game in which the offense struggled and the only real way to find a win would have been to take the ball away, the defense failed to do so for the first time all season.

So, what led to the Jaguars' turnover streak snapping? Missed opportunities certainly play a role, but ESPN's Dan Graziano believes there was another factor at stake.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald react after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"As for the Seahawks, their people were telling me after that game that they were intentionally more conservative on offense due to the ability the Jaguars had shown to generate takeaways (14 in their first five games)," he said. "Aside from that one picture-perfect deep shot from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle kept things fairly scaled-down on offense -- and it worked. It was the first game this season in which Jacksonville's defense didn't come away with a turnover."

It makes sense for an offense to change how they play when facing a Jaguars' defense that has made its mark forcing turnovers. The Jaguars' defense has quickly built a reputation, and now they have to take the steps to ensure they live up to it.

"That's our life blood. We need turnovers. We need turnovers to win games," Jaguars cornerback and defensive captain Jourdan Lewis said after the game. "I honestly feel like we could have got a few turnovers and gave the football back to the offense in advantageous positions. That didn't happen. Like I said, guys fought. We fought back. It just wasn't good enough."

The Jaguars' defense had its impressive streak broken. Now, they will look to start a new one when they face the Los Angeles Rams in London,

