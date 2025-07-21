Senior NFL Writer Calls Jaguars 1 of 4 Most Underrated Teams
The small-market cloud that hangs over the Jaguars likes to manifest itself in preseason hype – or lack thereof. Mike Jones is having none of it.
The senior NFL writer for The Athletic this week called Jacksonville one of the NFL’s four most underrated teams. Like everyone who follows the NFL, Jones has seen the Jaguars reach the playoffs only four times since the turn of the century. However, he sees new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen doing something different.
“Intent on infusing the franchise with life,” Jones wrote, “they jumped up in the NFL Draft to No. 2 to pick dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter, and then worked to retool their offensive line and shore up the defense.
“If Coen can position Trevor Lawrence to finally live up to his potential — just like he did with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay last season — Jacksonville has a chance to rebound. Fortunately for the Jaguars, they’re in the AFC South. The Texans have won back-to-back division championships, but the other contenders are the rebuilding Titans and the Colts, who remain limited by quarterback struggles.”
Jacksonville’s quarterback struggles have drowned the Jaguars over the last year and a half. The team has lost 19 of its last 26 games entering 2025.
There’s certainly hope, however, because Coen was able to boost the career of Mayfield in just one season with the Buccaneers. Like Mayfield, Lawrence is a former first-overall selection who struggled to find consistency through his first several seasons.
Quarterback struggles also figure to determine which AFC South team sinks in 2025. The Titans drafted Cam Ward first overall in April and are expected to begin the season with the rookie under center, effectively moving on from Will Levis.
Indianapolis could effectively move on from Anthony Richardson after signing free-agent Daniel Jones.
And, in Houston, C.J. Stroud is looking to rebound from a less-than-stellar sophomore campaign, and he’ll need to do it with a rebuilt offensive line. The Texans traded their best lineman, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, to Washington in the offseason.
Jacksonville’s offensive line should be pivotal in whether the Jaguars can rebound. Like Houston, the Jaguars also revamped their offensive front, adding center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mecari in free agency. Chuma Edoga will also compete for playing time.
The NFL annually produces playoff teams that didn’t make the postseason the year before. If Jacksonville’s offense can come together under Coen and Lawrence, the Jaguars might be there again in January.
Don’t miss breaking news as it happens, available by following @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on the Jaguars as an underrated team on our Facebook page, by clicking here.