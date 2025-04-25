5 Prospects Who Make Sense For Jaguars on Day 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest block-busting draft trades in recent memory, trading up with the Cleveland Browns to select Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the best player in this year’s NFL Draft.
In the trade, Jacksonville gave up No. 36, No. 126, and next year’s first-round selection to move up for Hunter with Cleveland. Now, the Jaguars will be picking toward the middle portion of Day 2 tonight, remaining in a quality position to select potential playmakers with their No. 70 and No. 88 overall.
Let’s take a look at five prospects who make sense for the franchise on the second night of the selection show.
Washington State WR Kyle Williams
Williams is one of the better playmaking receivers available in the draft. He offers the best press-man beating skill set with explosive capabilities to help turn the Jaguars offense into a potential juggernaut quickly. With Hunter expected to play both receiver and cornerback, Williams would be a nice balance for head coach Liam Coen’s offense.
Texas iDL Alfred Collins
Jacksonville needs to add some beef in the trenches on either side of the ball. Collins is a monster human being who weighs 6-foot-5, 320 pounds with tree trunks for arms that can destroy gaps and spill ball carriers and dismiss their track in the run concept. If the Jaguars want to improve on Run defense, this is the way they could go if he makes it to No. 70.
Texas SAF Andrew Mukuba
While the Jaguars did land two playmakers in one with Hunter at No. 2, adding another one on the defensive side would be outstanding. Mukuba is one of the best single-high defenders in the draft with the ball production and skills to be an effective player on the backend for Jacksonville. A safety room of Mukuba, Savage, and Murray would be satisfying.
Tennessee iDL Omarr Norman-Lott
Another trench player to consider for Jacksonville is Norman-Lott, a flashy run defender with excellent pass rush tools to be an effective pocket collapser at the next level. He will need to develop his skill set in gap integrity due to the little time he played on run defense, but another young, flashy interior rusher to pair with Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson is intriguing nonetheless.
LSU EDGE Rusher Bradyn Swinson
It’s clear the Jaguars need a true No. 3 pass rusher to relive their star defenders on the edge. Swinson offers the perfect skill set to be a designated pass rusher with terrific bend, explosiveness, and an impressive pass rush arsenal that could garner production and potential trade market value down the line of a team looking for EDGE help. Swinson would be an upgrade in depth at a critical position.
