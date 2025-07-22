Three Critical Jaguars Assistant Coaches Heading into 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 season with a brand-new coaching staff and front office, one that hopes to lead the franchise to heights that have been a part of the team's expectations for the last few years. Head coach Liam Coen will lead the charge alongside general manager James Gladstone.
As the Jaguars begin training camp on Wednesday, several players on the roster will be under the spotlight immediately. However, it is the assistant coaches under Coen that will be under plenty of pressure this summer and throughout the season to get their respective position groups playing to the level they are expected to.
Let's look at the three most critical assistant coaches on the Jaguars coaching staff heading into the year.
Spencer Whipple, quarterbacks coach
Whipple is the key assistant coach for the Jaguars this year, and it is because of one player, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Whipple, along with Coen, will be working to get their franchise quarterback playing to the level he has been expected to since 2023 when the organizational pitfalls began to show it's massive cracks.
This could help Whipple transition to a promotion down the line, especially if Lawrence has a successful season. He could be placed on yet another list of young offensive-minded coaches vying for an offensive coordinator or head coaching position shortly.
Shaun Sarrett, offensive line coach
It is clear there is plenty of talent on the Jaguars' front five, but the play and execution have not been there lately. With the new additions of center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari, that could help with those concerns. However, the development of players like Walker Little, Anton Harrison, and Wyatt Milum will be in the hands of Sarrett.
Sarrett has worked with offensive lines across the league from Minnesota to Los Angeles to Pittsburgh, where he has had success with offensive line play and quality talent up front. The hope is that with a new promotion, Sarrett can continue that streak of getting the best out of his offensive front.
Matt Edwards, defensive line coach
After an underwhelming 2024 season, the Jaguars' defensive line will look to rebound with much of the same talent returning outside of a few additions at edge rusher. Hoping last season is not repeated, that makes Edwards' job that much more crucial to the success of Jacksonville's defense this year.
Edwards has experience with coaching good defensive fronts in Buffalo and Las Vegas, coaching the likes of Maxx Crosby, Ed Oliver, and Gregory Rousseau. With Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and a talented group of defensive linemen, the Jaguars are hoping Edwards can help turn the unit around.
