Spencer Whipple is Key Assistant Coach for Jaguars in 2025
One of the most important quarterback developments in the NFL this season will be the progression of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will look to put up big numbers under new head coach Liam Coen.
Coen is the key to the success of the Jaguars offense as a whole, that includes the run game and passing game. It was what he was hired and brought in to do with the franchise that is in need of returning to playoff contention that many believed they were in before the start of the 2024 season.
However, Coen has assistants by proxy that he will ask to help nurture the offense into a formidable unit, starting with the quarterback position. This makes quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple the key assistant on Coen's entire staff, defense included.
While having an average defense is a great turnaround for a Jacksonville team that ranked near the bottom of most statistical defensive categories last season, having a franchise quarterback playing as such and to the level of play he was expected for as a former No. 1 overall draft choice. That is why Whipple is such an important piece to the puzzle.
Whipple has been a long-time friend of Coen dating back to their time at UMass. He spent the last several seasons with the Arizona Cardinals working with Kyler Murray and will now have a new challenge in Jacksonville with the uber-gifted Lawrence. Now, the three individuals are teaming up in Duval County as they work to become a quality opponent for teams on their schedule.
The relationship between player and coach is off to a great start in Jacksonville. Lawrence said as much last month during mini-camp.
“He's been awesome. Just has a lot of great insight," Lawrence said. "He is really smart. We have a great relationship."
Coen's offense is complicated as a whole, as are most McVay and, or Shanahan-like systems, despite how QB-friendly they are. Whipple will be charged with maintaining and finding the consistencies in Lawrence's game and using it to his and the team's advantage.
"So all the things you see as you walk out to the field, besides the mobility, the arm strength and then his ability to lead the operation in terms of the huddle, owning the pre snap, and then getting a chance to use some of that anticipation. They're really fun to watch," Whipple said.
It is impossible to guess how Lawrence will perform this season under a new coach. However, if things go right and the former Clemson standout sees career-high performances for the year, Whipple becomes a new hot face in the head coaching cycle for coming seasons, making him an intriguing choice to help develop young passers in the NFL.
