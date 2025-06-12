BREAKING: NFL Admitted Myles Jack Wasn't Down in 2017 AFC Championship
January 21, 2018. A day that will live in football infamy.
Up 20-10 over the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship, Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars did just enough to win the football game. The offense, though limited in their strike capabilities against a vaunted Patriots defense, handed the game over the defense know as "Sacksonville," hoping a random group of underrated veterans and cocky youngsters would close out the game.
And they did. On 1st and 10 at their own 45-yard line, Tom Brady and the Patriots had the football with a little under 14 minutes remaining in the game. This was the moment. If the Patriots score, the Jaguars are in trouble. If the Jaguars get a stop, they'll be on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.
Brady in shotgun. He fires a lateral pass to Chris Hogan. The Patriots, when desperate, always go to the trick play. Hogan with the ball fires it across the line of scrimmage to Dion Lewis, and the Patriots have blockers in front.
Lewis is making his way up the field, quickly gaining yards in Jacksonville territory until wait! Myles Jack comes flying in out of nowhere. He strips the ball from Lewis, he makes a clear recovery and he takes it for the game winning touchdown! The Jaguars are going to the Super Bowl!
Except that didn't happen as the referees, in the heat of the moment, blew Jack down, claiming that Lewis touched Jack after Jack gained possession of the football. Jack knew that wasn't true, the Jaguars knew that wasn't true, but it didn't matter. The Jaguars got possession but Jack wasn't able to advance the ball, something he was within his legal right to do, and the Patriots would go on to complete the comeback.
Now, years later, Tom Coughlin went on 1010XL radio with Dan Hicken, telling Duval County that the NFL acknowledged they were wrong, sending a letter stating they blew the call.
"How you keep quiet over that one," exclaimed Coughlin when discussing the play. "And I got the compulsory letter which said, we're so sorry... My response to the league was, 'do you realize what that would have meant to this town if that had been properly officiated?' Because the ball is in the end zone, right? There's nobody there left you know and they get the ball, Brady takes it down, and like he's done so many times."
The single moment ruined Sacksonville and paved the way for departures, poor performances, and a multi-year rebuild that the franchise is still trying to figure out.
A letter is great, but in an age of replays, the lack of a whistle would've been a lot better, but let's not get into certain calls occurring in Foxboro throughout the 2000s and 2010s.
That call cost many players and the city of Jacksonville millions. Sorry doesn't cut it.
