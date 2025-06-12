The NFL APOLOGIZED for calling Myles Jack down in the 2017 AFC Title game???



Jaguars legend Tom Coughlin joins The Drill to discuss the 2017 playoffs and much more!



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/04aJlchgtx#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL@DanHicken @iame2thet pic.twitter.com/bFZ3cbayq4