Tony Boselli Throws Big Endorsement Behind Jaguars' Throwbacks
Amongst all else, the faithful fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars simply want a winning product on the field.
But if their had to be a No. 2 on their wish list, it would likely have something to do with the Jaguars' 'Prowler' throwback uniforms.
The Jaguars wore their throwback uniforms twice last year, with each occasion being met with a strong and positive reaction.
And if it were up to new executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, it seems like fans would see more and more of the popular unforms moving forward.
Speaking with Jaguars senior writer John Oesher on the EVPodcast, Boselli explained why Jaguars fans and he share similar thoughts on the throwbacks.
"I'll just say this. I love the throwbacks. I think the uniforms, the jerseys, whatever you want to call it, that I wore, and the teams that were here in the 90s, those are the best jerseys," Boselli said.
"I'm biased. But it sounds like our fans feel, have similar thoughts. So I'll just say, based on that, you can imagine that if it's up to me, we'll try to wear those things as much as possible."
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said last year when the Jaguars first announced the uniforms.
"Prowler Throwbacks get their name from the running Jaguar embroidered on the sleeves of the jerseys which also feature a vintage three-color number," the Jaguars said. "The pants feature a teal stripe with gold and black piping going along the length of the pants. The helmets have the original Jaguars logo on the side used by the team in the inaugural season of 1995 until 2013."
Starting in the 2025 season, teams can wear alternate uniforms up to four times -- an increase from the three times previously allowed in past seasons.
The Jaguars will all but assuredly be repping the throwbacks again during the 2025 season, marking another first for the Jaguars' new regime of Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen, and general manager James Gladstone.
Follow along with us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and let us know how you feel!
Do you think the Jaguars can win the AFC South? Tell us on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.