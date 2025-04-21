Jaguars' Tony Boselli Explains His Draft Strategy
Tony Boselli will always have a close connection to the Jacksonville Jaguars and their history with the NFL Draft.
The first-ever draft pick in franchise history, the Jaguars selected Boselli out of USC in 1995 and saw him become one of four Pro Football Hall of Famers from that year's first-round.
Now, the first draft pick in team history is set to play a big role in the next key draft for the franchise.
In his first year in his new role as executive vice president of football operations, Boselli is set to play a much larger role on draft weekend than he ever has before. In an important draft during the first year of a new regime, Boselli's impact should be impossible to ignore.
Speaking with Jaguars senior writer John Oesher on the EVPodcast, Boselli detailed exactly what he is looking for when it comes to draft prospects.
"Yeah. I mean, the attributes are always important. There's no doubt about it, you know, height, weight, speed, length, all those type of things," Boselli said.
"What I'm looking for, and I think what we are looking for, is guys who love the game of football and are good football players. You know, James [Gladstone] talks about intangibly rich individuals. I translate that into my offensive line brain as just guys who love ball and are just tough and can't wait to compete on the football field. They love the game, and they're good football players."
The Jaguars have said over and over they will be looking for players who love the game and who will help elevate the roster by their pure need to compete. So far, it looks like their message is the same all the way across the board.
"And so that's what we're looking for and and that's what we're going to go find so. And at the end of the day, you want guys who can help us on the grass, go compete and be our best and win as many games as we can," Boselli said.
Boselli, head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone will conduct their first draft with the Jaguars later this week. They currently hold 10 selections, including the No. 5 pick.
