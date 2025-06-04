Jaguars' Tony Khan Had Hilarious Reaction to Trenton Irwin Signing
The Jacksonville Jaguars added a new wide receiver to the roster on Tuesday, signing former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin.
While the Irwin signing brings on a host of questions about how he can fit into the receiver room behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Dyami Brown, there was one other question posed by none other from Jaguars co-owner and chief football strategy officer Tony Khan.
For Khan, the question was simple: where has he seen Irwin before?
"Welcome to the Jaguars , Trenton Irwin! There’s something very familiar about you… can’t quite put my finger on it…" Khan said on social media.
As fans would point out, Khan was noting the uncanny resemblance between Irwin and Adam Cole, who is one of the stars of Khan's 'All Elite Wrestling'.
Khan became the founder, president and CEO of AEW when he launched the endevor in January 2019. Since then, AEW has grown at spectacular rates and has become one of the top wrestling promotions in the entire world, earning a big-time media rights deal earlier in 2025.
Cole has been a member of AEW since September 2021, and he now has his own lookalike on the Jaguars in Irwin.
For Irwin, his arrival to the Jaguars could mean much more than Khan finding a clone of one of his AEW stars. The former Bengals wide receiver has been a key depth piece for the Bengals' offense in recent seasons, and he is coming from an offense that has the same Sean McVay roots that new head coach Liam Coen's own offense has.
Irwin is one of several veterans the Jaguars have added since the 2025 NFL Draft's conclusion. The Jaguars first signed Emmanuel Ogbah in the days following the draft, but new general manager James Gladstone did not stop there.
Instead, the Jaguars followed that up last month by signing former Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris. A few weeks later, Irwin became the newest addition to the Jaguars' roster alongside former long-time Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.
Now, Irwin will do his best to make the Jaguars' roster.
If he doesn't, though, he might be able to carve out a role with Cole in AEW.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Khan and Irwin @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Khan and Irwin by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE