Tony Khan Explains the Immense Value of Jaguars' Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and co-owner Tony Khan is one of the leaders of the NFL's analytics movement since the Jaguars changed ownership, with Khan spearheading the effort to bring analytics to Duval.
As a result, Khan has a different perspective when it comes to evaluating players and moves -- one that is backed by the data and logic.
This meant when the Jaguars had a chance to land star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, Khan was able to view the trade from a different point of view. This is especially valuable in the context of some of the reactions that those outside of Jacksonville have had to the value the Jaguars gave up to select Hunter.
During a recent interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Khan explained why the trade up for Hunter -- which essentially cost two first-round picks and a second-round selection -- made sense from a value perspective.
"Absolutely, I think, like I said, James had great points about Travis being somebody who would be a difference maker on both sides of the ball that could contribute as a top receiver and as a top corner, and for us, I think Liam's got a great plan to integrate him," Khan said.
"And knowing that going into the draft, and realizing, if you're going to try to account for the trade value of a player, this is a very unique situation."
Most trades that involve multiple first-round picks and moving into the No. 2 slot are for a quarterback. The Jaguars opted to go a different direction but, as Khan explained, it is not as simple as the Jaguars trading for a cornerback or a wide receiver.
"You're not just looking at the trade value of a top receiver or a top corner. You're looking at both and for the way Liam plans to involve him" Kahn said.
"I think it made a lot of sense, and certainly from an analytics standpoint, I thought it was a great move. And I'm very excited about Travis Hunter in Jacksonville, and I think all the fans are. It's going to be great for the Jaguars."
