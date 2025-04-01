Will One of the Top AFC Teams Sign Brandon Scherff?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had many issues this past season, including its offensive line, which struggled at times. The unit's struggles factored into the Jaguars' offensive struggles as ineffective line play led to a down season for Trevor Lawrence and for the Jaguars' ground game.
The Jaguars struggled to find much success on offense this season, largely because of how poorly the offensive line performed at times. Before getting hurt, Lawrence was on pace to nearly match the most sacks he has taken in a single season. The Jaguars must address the unit.
However, they need to address the unit and that is before considering the fact that one of the team's best offensive linemen, Brandon Scherff, will likely leave the team in free agency. The veteran offensive lineman has established himself as one of the best linemen in the NFL.
Brandon Deeg and Daniel Valente of The Score believe Scherff should be the top pick for one of the AFC's best teams, the Baltimore Ravens. According to Deeg and Valente, the talented offensive lineman would be a solid addition to one of the league's top quarterbacks.
"Baltimore lost Patrick Mekari in free agency. What better way to replace him than with five-time Pro Bowler Scherff. While he may not be the player he once was, he'd be an improvement for Baltimore's interior," Deeg and Valente said.
The Pro Football Network noted how special Scherff was in Jacksonville. The offensive lineman was one of the most dependable players on a team with few. He will undoubtedly be a welcome addition and have the potential to significantly help whatever team he signs with this offseason.
"After years of injury woes in Washington, Brandon Scherff has stayed healthy since signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Scherff played all 17 possible games for the third consecutive season after five straight seasons, where he missed at least three games every year," PFN said.
"Scherff didn’t allow a single sack in 592 pass-blocking snaps this season. Among guards, only Trey Smith of the Chiefs (665) had more pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack. Scherff will play most of next season at 33 years old (his birthday is December 26)."
Make sure to follow along with us on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can seek out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE