3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Win Over Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a fun day at the office in Week 1, easily disposing of the Carolina Panthers in a 26-10 affair in which the Jaguars never looked in danger of losing.
Outside of a 76-minute weather delay, everything went off without a hitch for the Jaguars in the season-opener and the first game of the Liam Coen era. So, what all did we learn during the convincing win?
Liam Coen is a Difference-Maker
Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he had the most predictable team in football on both sides of the ball last season. Hiring Coen was a clear step to fix it, and Coen's versatile and aggressive scheme clearly made a difference in Week 1. Both touchdowns were beautiful designs, and Coen's increased rate of motion helped the Jaguars pick up chunk gain after chunk gain. His scheme and play-calling makes a big difference/
"In Liam Coen’s first game as Jaguars head coach, the offense motioned on 41 of their 63 plays (65.1%) for an average of 6.5 yards per play. In 2024, the Jaguars motioned on only 48.3% of their offensive plays (2nd-fewest in NFL), averaging 4.7 yards per play (4th-lowest)," NFL Pro said.
New Additions Have Raised the Floor
The Jaguars spread their money out in free agency instead of trying to land one big fish, and the strategy paid off for at least Week 1. Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari combined for zero pressures allowed and paved the way for the run game, Eric Murray forced a takeaway, and Jourdan Lewis had an interception, a key quarterback hit, and a pass breakup on a play that otherwise would have likely been a touchdown.
Offensive Line Has Improved
The Jaguars' offensive line allowed only a combined five pressures and one quarterback hit on Sunday, with Trevor Lawrence currently ranking as the least-pressured quarterback of Week 1 before Monday Night Football kicks off. It did not look like simple scheme improvements, either, as holdovers from the last era like Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland and Anton Harrison all looked geniunely improved as run-blockers during a dominant rushing day.
