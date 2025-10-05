Travis Etienne Jr. Shuts Down Tired Jaguars Controversy
Despite their astounding 3-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, there has still been plenty of outside scrutiny for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pundits have questioned whether their record is simply a result of a favorable schedule and some lucky breaks. Others have questioned whether the team can keep winning once its defense stops forcing multiple turnovers in each game.
There has been plenty of criticism for the passing game's lack of development under Head Coach Liam Coen. Trevor Lawrence has failed to develop a consistent rapport with his wide receivers, leading to some middling results for the air attack. That's led to some bad-faith questioning of Coen's coaching, Lawrence's capabilities, Brian Thomas Jr.'s fit in this system, and more negative sentiments.
One of the most regurgitated talking points surrounding the Jaguars this year has been the slow start for Travis Hunter Jr. After Jacksonville traded away a haul to move up and take him with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he hasn't made quite the impact many were expecting on either side of the ball.
Travis Etienne Jr. comes to Travis Hunter Jr.'s defense
Travis Hunter Jr. hasn't carved out a consistent role within the Jacksonville Jaguars' new offense yet. While he's made a handful of impressive plays, his spotty usage has analysts and talking heads questioning if he's worth the price the team paid to get him. Others have surmised that he should switch to just one side of the ball and focus on being a positive force at either wide receiver or cornerback instead of trying to do both in the NFL.
Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Travis Etienne Jr. gave his thoughts on whether Hunter Jr. should switch to just one position:
"I mean, ultimately, I feel like it's his decision. He thinks he'd be doing himself a disservice if he chooses just one side of the ball, because he's a very great athlete; he's been doing it well at a very high level. And I feel like it's the NFL. It is going to be an adjustment, it is going to be a learning curve, and I feel like if he sticks to it, and he continues to be himself, I feel like everyone will be talking about how great he is and how they want more players to try and do this. He's just the first of his kind, so that's why everyone's just kind of heckling at him."
Rich Eisen: "To heck with everybody who thinks he should just play one side of the ball. No way. It's his superpowers. That's like telling Superman not to fly.
ETN: "I agree. The way he attacks the ball, we want to get him on the field every play."
Eisen: "Certainly, if he does have the neck-up ability to pull this thing off, I can't imagine, right? Could you imagine going into another position group room on the other side of the ball and taking those meetings as well? That is a significant task that he appears to be pulling off here.
ETN: "I feel like it's a testament to the work that he puts in outside of the building, because there's no way he can just learn all of that from the times he's been in the building. He definitely has to take work home and just be dedicated to his craft."
