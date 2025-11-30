Why Jaguars Could Build Fantasy Momentum in Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars were thought to be a sleeper fantasy football team coming into the 2025 NFL season. With Head Coach Liam Coen on board, there was great optimism that he could bring out some high-quality performances from players like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr.



For the most part, the Jaguars' offense in fantasy has been the same as it has in real life — inconsistent. Several players from Jacksonville have had some dominant showings — T-Law's 27 points against the Kansas City Chiefs, three different outings of 19 or more points for ETN, 24 points from Travis Hunter in Week 7, etc. Outside of Etienne, though, there haven't been any dependable options coming from the Jags.



Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) closes in for a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars on the rise



The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have their best game last week. They were able to get a crucial win over the Arizona Cardinals, but they needed overtime to beat Jacoby Brissett and a team that had gone 3-7 up to that point. However, they did have a great fantasy showing. Trevor Lawrence had four turnovers, but he also notched 20.1 fantasy points. Travis Etienne Jr. had 20.6, Parker Washington had 18.1, Jakobi Meyers had 15, and Brenton Strange had 14.3.



Aside from T-Law's giveaways in Arizona, the Jaguars' offense overall has been catching a rhythm since the team's Week 8 bye. That could lead to another strong fantasy performance from their key players in the upcoming bout with the Tennessee Titans.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Etienne Jr.



At this point, ETN is a weekly starter, and likely one of the top two running backs on any roster. He could be in for another monster game in Tennessee in Week 13. NFL.com's Michael Florio believes so:



"Etienne continues to receive the bulk of the volume in Jacksonville's backfield. He has played 59 percent of the snaps this season and received 66 percent of the RB carries and 65 percent of the RB targets. He also has five of the team's eight RB goal-line looks. That's volume you can trust, and it could turn into huge fantasy output against the Titans, who have allowed the eighth-most PPG to RBs this season -- ultimately because they are giving up the sixth-most rush yards, second-most TDs and explosive runs at an above average rate. Etienne is a must-start."



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars D/ST



The Jaguars D/ST started off the season with a bang, averaging 11.5 fantasy points in the first four weeks of the year thanks to a league-leading 13 takeaways in that span. Since then, they've slowed down significantly, forcing just five turnovers, leading to just two games over double-digit points. Florio believes that Jacksonville's defense could bounce back in Tennessee, though:



"I am still a believer in ﻿﻿Cam Ward﻿﻿. He is starting to look more comfortable of late and has flashed in a league-worst situation. That said, I am going to keep streaming against the Titans in fantasy football. Ward has taken sacks at the third-highest rate among qualified QBs while the Titans offense, as a whole, has allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses.

We have seen units post huge performances against them numerous times already this season. The Jaguars have done a much better job of getting after the QB in recent weeks, with 13 sacks over their last four games after recording just eight over their first seven games. "

