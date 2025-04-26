How Bhayshul Tuten Fits With the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a major investment in their running back room on Saturday, selecting Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten with the No. 104 pick.
The first thing that comes to mind when Tuten's name is the topic? Speed. Nothing but pure speed. And that is exactly how he is set to fin with the Jaguars moving forward under the Liam Coen regime.
Tuten ran a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and right away becomes a stick of dynamite in the Jaguars' running back room. For a team that is completely remaking its running game, Tuten could be a potential three-down back and home run hitter for an offense that needs it badly.
Coen has already proven he can take a fourth-round running back and turn them into a productive rusher right out of the gate, and that could be what the Jaguars are hoping for right out of the gate.
Bucky Irving was a centerpiece to the Buccaneers' offense last year, and Coen could potentially see Tuten in a similar fashion.
"So, you saw a player that was already mature beyond his years, and then, OK, he comes in and has the impact that he had both in the run, the pass, got much better in the pass protection as the year went on, dynamic in space," Coen said about Irving at the combine. "Just have so much respect for Bucky, both as a competitor and as a person. Wish him nothing but the best, and hopefully, we can continue to get some of that production out of the guys we have because there are a lot of similarities there.”
That description sounds an awful lot like Tuten already. While it may be a big projection, the selection of Tuten makes it clear the Jaguars are looking for more fireworks on offense and they see him as a potential answer.
Tuten joins Travis Hunter as new weapons for Coen and the Jaguars' offensive staff, with each presenting a unique athletic skill set.
As EVP Tony Boselli said before the draft, the Jaguars are looking for touchdowns. With Tuten and Hunter, they should get that.
