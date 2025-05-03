Travis Hunter Has Sky High Expectations For Brian Thomas Duo
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have a special wide receiver duo on their hands.
This isn't unique territory for the Jaguars, who had the likes of Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell dominating as Thunder and Lightning in the golden era of the franchise.
The Jaguars have had other dynamic receiver duos since, such as Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns and Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk. But the Jaguars' newest wide receiver tag team could be the best since Smith and McCardell.
Speaking with Jaguars team reporter Kainani Stevens, Hunter made it clear what he expects out of himself and Thomas moving forward.
"I just got to go out and do my job. I know he is gonna do his job. So hopefully it's the best duo, you know, to come through here," Hunter told Stevens.
Hunter noted to Stevens that Thomas was actually one of the biggest reasons he followed the Jaguars last season, pointing out that he believes Thomas was an underrated wideout in 2024.
"I definitely followed Jacksonville a lot, because I love, you know, Brian Thomas. I felt like he was a slept on receiver. So I watched a lot of him, you know," Hunter said.
"And I know of Trevor Lawrence, so definitely watched a lot of Trevor Lawrence. But yeah, I definitely watched my boy, Jarrian Jones, you know, he plays here on the defensive side of ball."
Thomas was the best player on the Jaguars' roster last year, shattering every rookie franchise receiving record and earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Now, the Jaguars are adding Hunter to the mix to take attention and pressure off of Thomas and, more importantly, to make life easier on Trevor Lawrence.
"The offensive mind in you starts to get extremely excited, right? You have to switch back to being, ‘Hey, I'm a head football coach. We know that he's going to be able to do both. We feel that in our bones," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"We're going to set that up that way from a schedule, from an operations standpoint, the way that we're going to operate for him, to set him up to have the most success that he can to, in fact, then help the Jacksonville Jaguars become the best version of ourselves. That's been something we've been excited about talking through the last month. Then to meet him here again in person today and be around him only just validates that.”
