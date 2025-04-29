Travis Hunter Already NFL's Most Popular Rookie
The Jacksonville Jaguars added one of the most popular faces in football to their roster during the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Colorado Buffaloes superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the draft's biggest blockbuster move.
And to little surprise, it looks like Hunter's star power is already becoming obvious. According to Ari Meirov, Hunter currently has the best-selling rookie jersey.
He is ahead of the like of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
It is hard to make the argument against Hunter as one of the league's most popular players before he has even taken a snap. Thanks to his magical 2024 season, rare two-way skill set, and social media presence and brand, Hunter is one of the most notable athletes in sports right now.
The Jaguars have rarely had that kind of popular athlete on their roster -- even Jalen Ramsey at his peak did not reach the mainstream popularity of Hunter.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spearheaded the bold and expensive move to go get Hunter, trading the No. 5 pick, next year's first-round pick, and the No. 36 pick to move up to No. 2 to select Hunter.
And it was Gladstone who perhaps underscored Hunter's popularity best, noting his transcendent talent can push the boundaries of the sport itself.
“As we sit here, Travis Hunter is a Jacksonville Jaguar, and really what comes to mind for me, thinking about the sport of football and really the power of the game itself, right? It's capacity to ignite belief -- belief in ourselves, belief in others, belief in achieving what many may deem impossible," Gladstone said.
"Travis Hunter, he embodies belief. He's a rare person. He's a rare player. But he's also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged. So, the decision to select him was actually a statement, a statement for how we plan to move, who we are, and we want him to be nothing more than him because, when he is, he elevates the space around him. From the football field to the city to the game of football itself, Travis Hunter is who we've been hunting up."
You can always follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.