Travis Hunter's Rookie Deal Won't Be His Last Historic Contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed rookie star Travis Hunter to his first NFL contract earlier this week, and to little surprise, it was a bit of a unique deal.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunter's deal involved Hunter to get his signing bonus up front.
"Travis Hunter officially signing his deal that includes his $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront," Schefter said.
While Hunter's rookie deal comes with a mark of its own, it should also be recognized that this is far from the last time Hunter will likely sign a historic deal.
Hunter is set to do something no other NFL player has ever been able to do on a consistent basis. And considering his traits and his ability to thrive as a two-way player with the Colorado Buffaloes, it feels more likely than not that Hunter will be a massive success, even if his goal is an ambitious one.
Simply put, Hunter has too many things working his way for the possibility of him not working out to be in the forefront of anyone's mind. The possibility exits of course, but only because it exists for every player.
Instead, what we are witnessing is likely the very start of what could be one of the most decorated careers of any Jaguars draft pick in franchise history. And if Hunter lives up to that billing, then the contract he signs three-to-five years from now will be even more historic.
Elite cornerbacks and wide receivers are setting new market benchmarks every day. Patrick Surtain and Ja'Marr Chase have signed two of the most lucrative deals in NFL history at the respected positions, with each proving they are the best of the best.
But what about when Hunter proves that he is the best of the best at two positions? If Hunter becomes the elite playmaker on both sides of the ball who can be deployed in a new way in any given week to attack teams, then what kind of money could he command?
With a rising cap and a player who is set to test the entire boundaries of the sport, the Jaguars will find out in a few years. Just expect it to be historic, if nothing else.
