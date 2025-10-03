Travis Hunter Looks Ahead to Showdown vs. Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter spoke to the media in the locker room on Friday about the Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and we were there for it all.
Members of the Jaguars coaching staff have spoken out on Hunter's development so far this week. To view their comments, read below.
On where WR/DB Travis Hunter is currently at?
ANTHONY CAMPANILE: “I think like everybody, I was just having this conversation with our guys, we just need to be more detailed as a whole defensively and I think that's something you would say—I probably would say that every season I've been coaching. And I think most coaches would say that, but that's really it.
I could say that about us as a unit and you're working through that. I talked about this in the past too, how it's a long season and every week you're kind of finding out what you do well, and you start to gravitate toward those towards those things that your players do well. And I think that there's a bunch for all of us to improve on.”
Q: On the process of determining the right number of snaps for WR/DB Travis Hunter?
GRANT UDINSKI: “It's certainly like anything in the game plan where you're evaluating it. Every single week, you're evaluating it and then even during the week you're evaluating it as you're building the game plan. There's absolutely a push and pull of saying what's too much, what's enough? Because we want to try to maximize and at the same time optimize his time on the field.
We know there's a lot being asked of him mentally and physically with offense, defense. So, we want to try to keep things as efficient as possible while still capitalizing on those talents. You see it on that third down and you see it in different situations when he gets a catch and run. So, we're always exploring what's the best way we can get him on the field and let him go play fast, go play free without detracting from all the other things he has to do.”
