Travon Walker Has 1 Word to Describe Jaguars' Coaching Staff
The official name of the new Jaguars’ team headquarters and practice facility is the Miller Electric Center. These days, the building is appropriately named.
In his first press conference since the Jaguars hired head coach Liam Coen on Jan. 24, Travon Walker on Tuesday used the word “energy” eight times. It’s a welcome difference for a team hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since Walker’s rookie year, 2022. Everything begins with Coen, the linebacker said.
“I love him. He brings great energy,” Walker said. “All of the coaches do, but I think it starts with him. He is a big energy guy. He is always trying to get feedback from the players, so I feel like that is going to carry us a long way as well.”
Hopefully by midseason, that feedback will have paid off. And Walker said the coaching staff’s high energy, something Trevor Lawrence also noticed immediately, is already paying dividends. He saw it on Tuesday as the Jaguars continued organized team activities in Jacksonville, where the high reached 93 degrees.
“If you have a high-energy guy like that, especially on days like this when it is hot out here, you will need somebody to pick somebody up and bring them along with them,” Walker said. “That is what the coaches encourage, and the coaches are doing that for us. Us as players have to do that for the players beside us as well.”
Walker has had two head coaches and three defensive coordinators in four NFL seasons, so positive first impressions are a big step. Campanile funnels Coen’s energy, too. Campanile has consistent energy, too.
“The first thing that stands out is his energy,” said Walker, who began his career with 3½ sacks in 2022 but improved to 10 in 2023 and 10½ last year. “He is a great guy once you get to know him but the first thing that sticks out is the energy.
“He’s consistent with it every day. That’s all you can ask for is a person to be the same person every day regardless of if he’s a high-energy guy or just a mellow guy. He is one of those high-energy guys every day.”
That consistency and energy was missing last season, Walker said. The Jaguars finished last in passing defense (257.4 yards allowed per game), next-to-last in total defense (389.9), 25th in rushing defense (132.6) and tied for 27th in scoring defense (25.6 points allowed per game). The new installation is coming along, however.
“Everyone is starting to put everything together,” Walker said. “The playbook is starting to pile up a little bit. I feel like the guys’ attention to detail with the long weekend … we came in ready to work today, so we are doing pretty good right now.”
Don’t forget to log on to X (Twitter) and follow @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley in order to get all Jaguars breaking news.
And, offer questions and feedback when you like our Facebook page, by clicking here.