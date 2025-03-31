BREAKING: Jaguars' Liam Coen Discusses Travon Walker Extension
The Jaguars have made a lot of significant decisions since their overtime loss at Indianapolis on Jan. 5. They’re certainly not done. On Monday morning, head coach Liam Coen shed light on one of those high-priority choices, the future of edge rusher Travon Walker.
“Yeah, we’re having open conversations,” Coen said at the AFC head coaches media breakfast from the annual NFL meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. “And at the end of the day, we’ll continue to have those. James and Tony and I will have those conversations as we go, for sure.”
What’s for sure is that in the next 30 days, the Jaguars need to make at least one decision regarding the future of Walker in Jacksonville. They have until May 1 to decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option. As the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 draft, Walker along with 31 other first-round from his draft class players fall into that category – unless their teams have already extended their rookie contracts.
Whether Jacksonville agrees to an extension or buys negotiating time by exercising Walker’s fifth-year option is a decision Coen, new general manager James Gladstone and VP of football operations Tony Boselli are weighing.
Those conversations could be complicated because Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ pick one slot after Jacksonville chose Walker in 2022, has racked up even more production than Walker and is due to get paid sooner than later.
Still, Coen said Monday that his young pass rusher has left a positive first impression on the Jaguars’ new coaches, including defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
“I’ve had some good conversations with Tray. We’ve had a number of hour-long conversations where, man, I feel a guy that wants to go be great, that wants to continue to take the next step and
dominate. I can feel that from him.
“Sounds like a guy who wants to work, does things the right way. I’m excited about working with him. He’s really been pleasant to talk to.”
Pleasantries aside, whether Walker can be rude to offensive tackles factors heavily into the Jaguars’ decision, obviously. It also has a complementary affect on the offense.
After just 3½ sacks his rookie year, the defensive end has flourished the last two years. He rebounded with 10 sacks in 2023, then posted 10½ last year, including at least a shared sack in seven of eight games over a bookend stretch from 2023-24.
Each spring, the collective bargaining agreement requires teams to exercise or decline fifth-year options on those players drafted in the first-round three years earlier. In Walker’s case, three years after the Jaguars selected him, the team needs to decide prior to his fourth NFL season whether they’re committed to him in 2026.
If they do commit, his one-year salary for 2026 would become guaranteed, and would increase with favorable playing time and a Pro Bowl selection. If they don’t commit, well, the psychological dynamics are interesting.
The message sent by exercising or declining the option can have several outcomes. Some players have regressed after teams communicated trust by exercising fifth-year options. And for teams that declined fifth-year options, some players have exploded.
The Raiders heading into 2022, for example, declined the fifth-year option on the contract of Josh Jacobs. That year, the running back won the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards. He also led the league with 2,053 scrimmage yards.
Jacobs wound up agreeing to a one-year Raiders contract extension before kicking off the 2023 season, then signed with Green Bay as an unrestricted free agent last March. He finished sixth in the NFL for the Packers with 1,329 rushing yards.
