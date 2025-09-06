Jaguars Get Terrific Trevor Lawrence Update for Crucial Season Debut
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is heading into the most important season of his NFL career so far in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 campaign. He may have just signed a five-year, $275 million contract, but his status as a franchise QB could be in danger if he doesn't perform up to standard.
The team went out of its way this offseason to build the best support system it could around him to ensure that he has everything he needs to succeed.
They hired offensive guru Liam Coen to replace Doug Pederson as head coach. He's highly regarded as one of the best play-callers in the NFL after engineering a career year from Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 offensive coordinator.
Jacksonville also brought in a host of new weapons to take pressure off Lawrence, including second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., free agent signee Dyami Brown, and trade acquisition Tim Patrick. While these moves have put the quarterback in a much more advantageous position, they've also erased a lot of potential excuses in case he fails. That shouldn't be a problem for the fifth-year gunslinger.
Trevor Lawrence is ready to prove himself
It's never a great idea to throw a young quarterback in a volatile situation. So far, the Jacksonville Jaguars have given Trevor Lawrence three different head coaches and three different offensive coordinators. They practically had no choice but to replace Doug Pederson and Press Taylor with Liam Coen and Grant Udinski after a 4-13 season in 2024, though.
However, Lawrence has to prove that he can be successful in a system that's shown to be an effective one in the NFL. The Jaguars aren't expecting T-Law to just match Baker Mayfield's peak one day; they want him to be much better.
It all starts in Week 1 with Jacksonville's season opener against the Carolina Panthers, when Lawrence will have to prove his comfort level in this new offense. Head Coach Liam Coen is confident that his quarterback has done the preparation necessary to excel:
"I thought he was extremely locked in. He did a ton of extra work on his own. This week, he's been studying the crap out of the plays so he can spit them out as quickly as possible. I thought he's had a really nice week of preparation. I thought he had a really nice day throwing the ball today as well. You could just see some of the confidence and zip and feeling more and more comfortable with the plan. Hopefully we can get him off to a good start, get the ball spitting out of his hands, keep it moving and get those guys some touches early.”
Coen also made sure that Lawrence put in some extra time studying tape with his offensive line. The world is expecting big things out of the Jaguars' quarterback against a shaky Panthers defense. He's ready to deliver.
