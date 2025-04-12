Jaguars' Lawrence Discusses New Tweaks to His Footwork
There is much excitement in the air for the Jacksonville Jaguars organization as they begin the first stage of offseason workouts this week. Voluntary workouts are underway and that means franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back in the building with new head coach Liam Coen.
Some of the excitement comes from the pairing of the two. Coen is a former offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams and much of his system is similar to what head coach Sean McVay deploys: mixtures of 11 to 13 personnel, wide zone, emphasis on the offense running through the wide receivers, and the quarterback having larger platforms. Lawrence being in a quarterback-friendly offense could help his game tremendously.
Lawrence discussed the need to improve his footwork, especially in this system that has a hefty amount of West Coast verbage.
"I've known about my footwork over the years of playing that I felt like have been a little bit of a weakness, so there's some things that we've talked about of just, what are those things?" Lawrence asked, "What are we identifying as things to work on?"
The former No. 1 NFL Draft selection went into more detail on what he would be asked within the offense under Coen and how the footwork is tied into certain concepts and progressions of the play.
"...the system is built around timing and tying your feet to your progression, and playing on-time and so it allows you to get backside, it allows you to get to checkdowns or whatever it may be, and you can feel comfortable playing on-time, and more than any system I've ever learned, it's structured and based on that, and it’s so everything's tied exactly to, alright this route is on this timing, so then your next progression is off of this footwork, off this timing, so it all ties in perfect," Lawrence explained.
Lawrence said the fact this system does not ask its quarterbacks to pigeon hole themselves into a tough decision when mutiple routes declare allows for more simplicity and efficiency within the offense. He also mentioned how his footwork is tied into these concepts and progressions, saying that it's the little things that many people wouldn't notice.
When asked what he's liked about Coen's system so far, Lawrence said believes in the process and thinks he can process and play faster within it.
"Obviously it's early, but as far as just what the main, I guess, priorities are going to be for us and how they see the game, and our offense, what we want to build it around, like all those things I'm in alignment with, I think just the few things we've talked about as far as synching the feet to the progressions, into all these things, is really important as a quarterback, I think I'm going to be able to play even faster and get through progressions and feel confident, and trust that," Lawrence said.
Anticipation is high for what Lawrence could do within this offense. Baker Mayfield put up career-high numbers last season when Coen was the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it's fair to expect Lawrence to do the same this upcoming season. The Jaguars could be in a great place if this happens to be the case this fall.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.