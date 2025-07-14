How Did Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Fare in American Century Championship?
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made plenty of appearances at and in golf tournaments since being drafted in 2021.
The latest round of golf for Lawrence came at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, with Lawrence performing against a host of other athletes and celebrities.
Lawrence finished tied for 75th on the leader board out of 90 golfers, sharing the spot with actor Miles Teller.
Amongst the golfers Lawrence finished ranked ahead included Larry The Cable Guy, George Kittle, Baker Mayfield, Jason Kelce, and Rich Eisen. Lawrence finished the tournament with a score of -27.
The top-10 on the leader board consisted of winner Joe Pavelski, Jake Owen, John Smoltz, Steph Curry, Tony Romo, and Michael Pena.
Expect for Lawrence to continue to be a fixture in golf tournaments moving forward, especially considering the strong golf scene in Jacksonville and the interest new head coach Liam Coen has in the game. Time will tell if Coen and other Jaguars will join him.
"Since 1990, Edgewood Tahoe has been the exclusive home of the American Century Championship. Each year, this star-studded event features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment," the tournament's site reads.
"Recognized as the country’s premier celebrity golf competition, stars have featured 2023 champion Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake, Wayne Gretsky, Michael Jordan, John Elway, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, and countless Hall of Famers, All-Stars and All-Pros among its hundreds of participants."
"Throughout its storied history, Edgewood Tahoe has played host to a variety of major golf events, including the 55th annual U.S. Public Links Championship in 1980, the first U.S.G.A. event to be held in Nevada. Jodie Mudd, a junior at Georgia Southern College was the winner. The U.S.G.A. returned to Edgewood Tahoe in 1985 for the U.S. Senior Open Championship, where Miller Barber captured the title as the only player in the field to break par on the course’s demanding layout. Making birdie on three of the first four holes of the final round, Barber’s 3-under-par total bested Roberto De Vicenzo by four strokes for Barber’s second consecutive Senior Open title. This championship happened to be the first Senior Open to be televised."
