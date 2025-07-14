Who Do Jaguars Take in 2016 NFL Re-Draft?
All things considered, the 2016 NFL Draft was a relatively successful one for the Jacksonville Jaguars -- even if Jalen Ramsey jumped ship before his rookie deal was up.
Taking an All-Pro and future Pro Football Hall of Fame talent is always an easy choice, even if the benefit of hindsight showed the relationship would not be a lengthy or healthy one.
As a result, it is tough to say the Jaguars would, or should, do anything different if they were given the chance to repeat the 2016 draft.
But what if Ramsey went off the board before the Jaguars picked, like he should have and like so many projected?
That is the question posed by PFF as they went over a re-draft of 2016, with Ramsey being taken by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 4.
"Elliott was terrific for the Cowboys and will be selected later in this redraft, but Dallas had a massive need at cornerback in 2016 and simply cannot pass on Ramsey here. The newest Pittsburgh Steeler has been the most valuable cornerback in the NFL since he was drafted in 2016, according to PFF WAR, and owns the highest PFF coverage grade in that span (92.8)," PFF said.
So, who do the Jaguars take instead? None other than another future member of Canton: Chris Jones.
"Jones is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and a big part of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dynasty over the past seven seasons — including three Super Bowls. He has earned PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in six of those campaigns. His 80.5 career sacks already place him 199th all time. Over the past five seasons, Jones trails only Aaron Donald in PFF WAR among defensive tackles," PFF said.
A few weeks into the 2019 season, Ramsey requested a trade from the franchise, played one final game at EverBank Stadium, and then sat out for the rest of his Jaguars career with a self-described back injury until he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.
Since then, Ramsey has been traded two more times -- the latest deal landing him with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In four seasons with the Jaguars, Ramsey started all 51 regular-season games he appeared in and also started in three playoff games in 2017.
As a Jaguar, Ramsey recorded 193 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 45 pass deflections and nine interceptions. Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017.
