Why Trevor Lawrence Isn’t Backing Down from the Chiefs
As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for battle for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, their opportunities are in front of them to perform a significant victory against the reigning three-time AFC champions. A home win on primetime would put Jacksonville on a path for grand success in 2025.
However, they will face plenty of tough challenges. These are the Chiefs, after all, and provide obstacles at every turn. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence discussed these challenges earlier in the week ahead of Monday's game in Jacksonville.
Lawrence on the Chiefs defensive challenges
Depending on how you view it, or Lawrence, playing a professional football game on your birthday is always an interesting experience. However, Lawrence will face defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo this weekend once more, a couple of years removed from their previous matchup.
"Yeah, he's a great D-coordinator and play caller, and his defenses are always— I think it's just the feeling of chaos of the defense," Lawrence explained. "You never quite know what they're going to bring because they've shown so many different things, but they're pretty— I shouldn't say pretty sound, they're very sound defensively, especially for all the different pressures they bring."
When signal-callers play "Spags," they will see multiple rotations pre- and post-snap from the defensive backs, exotic pressures, and discipline in coverage. Lawrence stated that the Chiefs' defensive play-caller does a good job of playing different concepts with flexibility.
"A lot of times when teams do that, you feel like there are kind of holes everywhere, but they do a good job of matching different route concepts and playing different coverages that give them some flexibility in what they can bring," Lawrence said. "So, they do a great job, always have. It’s always a big week as far as game plan-wise of what we're going to do and having a plan going in."
Whenever the Chiefs come to mind, Lawrence views them as the team to beat in the AFC, a factual observation based on the last seven years, dating back to the debut of Patrick Mahomes as a full-time starter.
"They've been the top dog and they've kind of ran the conference and this is an opportunity for us to show what kind of team we are," Lawrence said. "That's all I think about is just how this is a good opponent and just what we have to do to win this game, and we have to play well, and it's like [head coach] Liam [Coen] talked about, you don't have to be Superman or anything like that, but you have to play well."
Lawrence said the Jaguars will have to play a full 60 minutes against the Chiefs, the type of opponent that can wear you down with Mahomes or a quality defense from Spagnuolo, as well.
"I do think of a team that obviously has played a lot of good football and you’ve got to be on your Ps and Qs if you want to beat them just because they've won a lot together and they know how to win. Got to play a full 60 minutes."
