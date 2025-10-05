How Chiefs' Offense Presents Jaguars' Defense Their Biggest Challenge
In the biggest challenge to date, the Jacksonville Jaguars bolster a level of confidence they have not had as an organization in years. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town for a significant game on Monday Night Football, the Jaguars' defense is looking forward to the challenge that their opponent presents.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile had a conversation this week with reporters about facing the Chiefs' offense, specifically Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the best quarterback in the league. There is no doubt that Jacksonville faces a tough battle on primetime.
Campanile on playing Mahomes and the strain he puts on defenses
Mahomes is starting to look like the pre-2024 version that tormented defenses week after week. After a four-touchdown showcase against Baltimore, the three-time Super Bowl MVP is someone that Campanile explains is not easy to prepare for.
"[He is] as good as there has ever been, I think, at the position. Super talented, super smart,
tough guy. So, it's a lot of work preparing for him. That's probably the best way to say it.”
Campanile said that Mahomes has "every attribute" and is "top tier." A player like that will always bring strain to an opposing defense, as players must account for everything he brings to the field.
"Obviously, everybody has to do a great job plastering down the field because he's just kind of kept so many plays alive in his career and been able, like you said, to get the ball down the field. But, not only that, he really does a great job of throwing on time, the rhythm pass game is as good as there is in the league, too. So, you can't say enough good things about him because he really is an incredible player."
One of those attributes that the Jaguars will have to account for is Mahomes' running ability, which is underrated by nature, due to his incredible physical gifts that continue to amaze with sideways throws and passes that seem impossible in nature. When Campanile was coaching in Miami, he noted how well Mahomes was as escaping the pocket.
"When I was in Miami, we had played him a bunch of times, and I thought he always did a good job keeping plays alive and trying to get through the middle of the defense or getting an escape hatch in the pass rush, finding a way out of there. So, it really does add another difficult element to a defense, for sure."
