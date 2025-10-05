Trevor Lawrence Makes Quiet But Notable Change to His Game in 2025
There's something different about Trevor Lawrence this year. There were high hopes that he could break out in his first season playing under Head Coach Liam Coen and become the star quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars aimed to land when they took him with the first-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He's helped lead his team to a 3-1 record to start the campaign, but he hasn't quite put up the numbers that people were expecting from him in Coen's offense. He's currently averaging his lowest passing yards per game this season, while he's on pace to tie his career-high in interceptions.
On the other hand, he's been getting the ball out quicker, his accuracy downfield looks better, his pocket presence has been notably sturdier, and he's consistently made some astute pre-snap adjustments in each game. If he can build better chemistry with his wide receivers in this new system, he could be on his way to a statistical uptick soon.
Trevor Lawrence rocking a new look
However, the changes that Trevor Lawrence is making aren't just in his play. Of course, his growth in decision-making, accuracy, and ball security will be what the Jacksonville Jaguars are most concerned about, but he's also made a superficial decision that could lead to the mental development this team needs from its quarterback.
Some may have noticed that Lawrence isn't wearing an armband this season like he has in the past. Head Coach Liam Coen told the media that this was a deliberate decision from the Jaguars' star, and one that could help nurture his game down the line:
"We've asked him if he's wanted to use it, and he doesn't want to use it right now. He just feels like it's helping him, even though there's been some issues with motion, personnel, whatever it is. It's a process, and we have to clean that process up as coaches for sure. The players have an accountability to it, but it's on us as coaches to make sure we're not putting too much on their plate, and he feels like when he hears it, he starts to visualize it better than hearing wristband 15.
You have no idea what that play is, and the first time you're starting to visualize it is when you're reading it off the wristband to the players. So now you're going, alright, ‘zemo to south, red, closed F shore 17 tiff insert can 16 zip,’ and then you’ve got to go break the huddle and process that as opposed to hearing it while he is outside the huddle, now he can start to visualize it. He says it one more time, he's then again visualizing what he has to do. That's kind of been the process, and hopefully we can clean a lot of that up because that has been something we've struggled with.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with Trevor Lawrence's growth this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence's new look when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.