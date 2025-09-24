Trevor Lawrence Shares Blunt Truth on Jaguars' Offense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media on Wednesday about Week 4 and the San Francisco 49ers, and we were there for it all.
On how close the offense is to becoming their best
Lawrence: “Yeah, I think that we're close. There are some things that we've needed to clean up the first three weeks that we haven't yet. So, I'd love to see us just clean up some of that stuff. Just the penalties, shooting ourselves in the foot, all those things that should be easy to clean up, we’ve got to go and correct that first and foremost. I think some of the stuff from last week, obviously didn't have our best week offensively. I think before that game, we did some things. We were explosive. We had some good things going. I just think last week we obviously struggled a little bit.
So, it's just about how we respond from that. You're going to play really good defenses in this league. You're not always going to play your best as an offense, but it's how do you respond and find a way this week against another good opponent to go out there and play better offensively and just be more consistent, better on third down, obviously the penalties, throwing, catching, the passing game, we’ve got to clean up and we got to be sharper and then make the corrections in the run game and move on. But I think that's the key: just getting better every week. It's a new set of challenges, but I don't really know timeline-wise what that looks like. It's just continuing to get better and to evolve and to sharpen our offense.”
On his progression in operating the offense
Lawrence: “Yeah, I feel really good operating it. I think every week it's growing a little bit more and more. I think I'm seeing it really clearly. I feel like when I step on the field on Sundays, I have a really great grasp of what we're doing, what we're trying to get done, what I'm looking for, all my keys that I'm locked into. I think I'm seeing everything great. I think I’ve just got to eliminate some of the bad plays. Obviously, I've had one or two a game that are hurting us as far as turnovers go, so I’ve got to find a way to eliminate those and I think it's just continuing just to play smart ball and obviously I'm going to take the shots when they're there, but not trying to force anything and just continuing to trust the system and to progress.
Just had a couple of those plays I definitely want back, but as far as seeing it and operating, I feel good. Like I’ve said, we got to clean up some of the operation stuff offensively, just some of the illegal shifts, motions and those things but as far as what play we're in, what we're getting to, what I'm seeing, what I'm checking to, I feel really sharp with that but I think there's still a lot of growth for myself and our whole offense just to continue to get better.”
On what makes being patient against defenses like the 49ers tough as a quarterback
Liam Coen: “I think it's just that they're a pretty simple scheme. They're not trying to really trick anyone, but they've always had a good defense, and this scheme has always been really good and tough to play against because they're so consistent and they're really disciplined. They play most things top down, they fly around sideline to sideline, as far as just the D-line and the linebackers. So, they make a lot of plays with that front group there. And then on the back end, I think they're really disciplined. They're really smart, so it's just that you will have some opportunities down the field, but it's really taking that profit every time and being able to check the ball down.
They've played really well with that scheme of just banking that you're not just going to take the small gains all the way down the field and put together a nine, 10, 12-play drive and go score. They're also really good at taking the ball away. So, when you do put the ball in harm's way, whether it's a throw or just carrying the ball, they're really good at punching, causing fumbles, all those things. So, you can tell it's a really well-coached group. They fly around. So, they do a good job.”
