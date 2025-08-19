Trevor Lawrence's Rapport Builds With Contributing WR
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has established himself as one of the hallmarks of the organization. He will be playing in an important fifth season, this year under head coach Liam Coen. Through two preseason games, Lawrence has looked like a different passer than years past, which could make all the difference.
Lawrence continues to build rapport with his current group of playmakers, including a third-year wide receiver who looks to take the next step in Coen's offense.
Parker Washington and Lawrence are building a great rapport
Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington is entering his third year in the NFL with an expanded role expected for the former Penn State standout. When on the field and targeted, Washington has been a reliable pass-catcher for Jacksonville quarterbacks, including Lawrence. This season could prove to be the one that sends him into a big role.
Lawrence and Washington connected a couple of times on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, including for a touchdown on the final offensive series for the starters. After the game, Lawrence was asked about his connection and relationship with Washington, who said the former 2023 Day Three NFL Draft selection has kept making plays and showing up.
“Yeah, I’ve played with Parker now for a few years and just the way the room has kind of shaken up the past couple years, he’s always been in that position, but he just keeps making plays, so I don’t want to put numbers on anybody and what they are or aren’t, but he keeps making plays and keeps showing up," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the way Washington has played in recent weeks during training camp and practice is making it more difficult to keep him off the field, feeling impressed with how hard he has worked.
"The guy is always in great shape, and he can play all the different positions," Lawrence said. "I think that's really what you're seeing that's helped so much, that he can move around.
"So when something happens you know he can play inside, he can play outside, a lot of flexibility with him, and he just keeps growing and getting better and better and smarter and understanding what we’re doing conceptually, and he’s just really doing a good job right now.”
Washington made a strong case Sunday to be one of the Jaguars top playmakers this season. While his role is still being refined, preseason Week 2 helped make a case for him to be a top target for Lawrence throughout the season.
