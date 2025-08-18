Who Has Impacted Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Most This Preseason?
Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's 2024 season was disappointing, and, of course, it has been well documented and pontificated on what all went wrong.
Throughout the offseason workouts, Training Camp, and two preseason games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, it seems like the franchise thrower has rebounded and is embarking on a career renaissance in 2025.
After Lawrence's work day was complete at the Caesars Superdome in the Crescent City of New Orleans on Sunday, Lawrence spoke about who has influenced his preparation and performance the most for the upcoming season.
Lawrence on the impact of the offensive staff and other quarterbacks on his learning
“Just people who have been around it," said Lawrence. "Obviously, players, coaches who have coached it. I think all of that helps because they've seen all the different looks. Even talking about footwork stuff, they're so dialed in on what we want. We've seen kind of everyone do it and what works. So, there are a lot of great coaching points they can give me in certain concepts of what to look for, what to see, especially week to week.'
However, the work put in when it comes to preseason games is not a complete representation of what will be this season. However, the simulation for Liam Coen, Grant Udinski and his staff are still beneficial.
"We're not game planning like normal, but we're still trying to a little bit against these certain defenses. Just talking to Liam and Grant in those meetings before the game about what the defense could do, what we're looking for, helping me play faster.”
Trevor on whether he is feeling new energy from his coaching staff
“Definitely. There's an energy for sure. There's an energy and there's a standard being set of, not just the way you perform and play, but the way you come in every day, the way you practice, what you show up with, the energy you show up with every day on the field."
"I think that's something where we've taken some huge steps of growth, and we just have to continue to press the issue on that because there's no substitute for that, and your preparation sets you up to perform on Sunday, and I think more and more guys are getting that understanding, and our practices
are getting better. We just have to keep bringing the juice every day.”
With the juice being brought more and more by Lawrence and his cohorts, the thirst for a winner may be quenched soon rather than later in Duval.
