Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen Duo Rank?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new regime, and that means that there is a lot of work to do in getting the roster familiar with the new staff and how the new head coach likes to run things. The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover from last year's team from coaches and front office personnel but all the moves that they have made were the right ones and have set up the franchise for success.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone come into Jacksonville as two of the best up-and-coming personnel at their position. For Coen, he is considered by many to be a great offensive mind. That is what the Jaguars have been looking for in a head coach. For Coen, he has proven he can find the right talent and players the team needs to have success.
Coen now will pair up with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the two can be the right fit for each other. We have seen what Lawrence can do when he is playing his best football, but he has yet to take that next step and put himself on the list of top quarterbacks in the National Football League. Lawrence has not been able to be consistent, but that all can change by having Coen calling plays.
Coen has proven to turn things around for quarterbacks in his past, and now will look to evaluate Lawrence and help the Jaguars get where they want to be. This is going to be a big year for Lawrence because if he does not take a step forward, his time in Jacksonville can be coming to an end.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently ranked his quarterback and head coach duo heading into the 2025 season, and he ranked the Jaguars at No. 23.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (46)
Coach/QB: Liam Coen (29) and Trevor Lawrence (17)
Last year’s ranking: 12
The Jaguars were tough to rank. Coen has been an excellent offensive coach for years with the Rams and Buccaneers, but he’s also a first-time coach for a team rebuilding. Lawrence has been dealing with injuries and middling play since 2022. He is talented, but the Jaguars need him to play like it. Coen might be the right man to get that result.
