Trevor Lawrence’s New QB Ranking Raises Eyebrows
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a massive win on Monday Night Football over the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a signature win for this team that has a new regime and has come out of the gates fast. This is a great sign for the Jaguars.
The player who had a huge game in that one was quarterback Trevor Lawrence. A lot of people wanted to see if Lawrence could deliver in a big-time game, and he did. It was a good sign for Lawrence and the Jaguars.
A lot of people knew that the Jaguars were going to be better this season with the new regime in place, but no one expected it to be this fast. And the way they are playing, you would think that this team has been put together for years now. The chemistry that head coach Liam Coen and his quarterback have had this season has been great, and it has grown fast. Lawrence has taken all the teaching for Coen and has improved this season.
Nick Shook of NFL Network recently released his quarterback rankings after Week 6, and he had Lawrence in the fourth tier of quarterbacks and No. 18 overall.
We had the full Trevor Lawrence Experience on Monday night. He made some spectacular plays while also struggling to maintain the offensive operation at times. It was an edge-of-your-seat performance that was highly entertaining but also likely very stressful for Jaguars fans. If he can cut down on the decision-making errors and find some consistency, he'd rise in these rankings.
That is a ranking that is surprising for Lawrence that has played well so far this season. Lawrence will look to get better and continue putting this team in the best position to win games.
They took down one of the top contenders in the National Football League. It is not just that they won, it is the way they did it that was impressive. The Jaguars improve to 4-1 this season and are looking like the real deal in the AFC South and the whole AFC. The Jaguars want to keep the momentum going because there is another team in the division with the same record as the Jaguars. So they need to keep up before they clash with that team later this season.
