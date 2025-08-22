Trevor Lawrence Offers Insight of Relationship with Jaguars' Coen
Relationships are important in the NFL. It is especially true between a quarterback and his play-caller, whether it is the head coach or the offensive coordinator. It can mean the difference between winning and losing, success or failure.
That is especially true for the Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach and quarterback combination of Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence, as the two continue to build a relationship that could last in the long term should things go according to plan.
Trevor Lawrence sounds off on his relationship with head coach Liam Coen
Alignment and communication are important for the quarterback and his offensive-minded head coach. If things aren't what they are supposed to be, it could lead to a split in the organization, something no one wants in their pursuit of victory. So far, things have been smooth-sailing for Lawrence in his pairing with Coen.
"It's been awesome. I think just the communication is very, forward, upfront. The way he communicates is very direct," Lawrence said. "It's been awesome having him around. He talks to me between a lot of plays at practice.
"After practice, he'll pop in our room. We'll talk about stuff. I think, obviously, there's something to that."
Lawrence said it is important to be on the same page with his coach and the play-caller within him. Having continuity, stability, and agreement on what is expected between coach and player can help one another in the long run as the Jaguars pursue their first playoff berth in two seasons.
"So, like, that relationship's really important and knowing how that back and forth goes because there's some things that you might see a little bit different because I'm the one playing," Lawrence said. "He sees it from a wider view, and we've had some good instances where we've had to talk about some stuff where it's like, I didn't really see it that way, and then we get on the same page."
For a new pairing such as this one, training camp becomes that much more important, especially during the dog days of camp and towards the end when joint practice sessions come to a close and the teams begin to figure out their plans ahead of the regular season opener. Lawrence explains in a similar fashion that camp has been useful to help iron out the issues and miscommunication between player and coach to remain in lockstep.
"That's what camps for, what the offseason is for, iron out some of those things, and he's been awesome," Lawrence explained. "He's taught me a lot about ball and, I’m excited to really start the year.”
