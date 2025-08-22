Jaguar Report

Trevor Lawrence Offers Insight of Relationship with Jaguars' Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared what it has been like working with head coach Liam Coen since his hiring during the offseason.

Jared Feinberg

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets coached by Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets coached by Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Relationships are important in the NFL. It is especially true between a quarterback and his play-caller, whether it is the head coach or the offensive coordinator. It can mean the difference between winning and losing, success or failure.

That is especially true for the Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach and quarterback combination of Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence, as the two continue to build a relationship that could last in the long term should things go according to plan.

Trevor Lawrence sounds off on his relationship with head coach Liam Coen

Alignment and communication are important for the quarterback and his offensive-minded head coach. If things aren't what they are supposed to be, it could lead to a split in the organization, something no one wants in their pursuit of victory. So far, things have been smooth-sailing for Lawrence in his pairing with Coen.

"It's been awesome. I think just the communication is very, forward, upfront. The way he communicates is very direct," Lawrence said. "It's been awesome having him around. He talks to me between a lot of plays at practice.

"After practice, he'll pop in our room. We'll talk about stuff. I think, obviously, there's something to that."

Coen Jag
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lawrence said it is important to be on the same page with his coach and the play-caller within him. Having continuity, stability, and agreement on what is expected between coach and player can help one another in the long run as the Jaguars pursue their first playoff berth in two seasons.

"So, like, that relationship's really important and knowing how that back and forth goes because there's some things that you might see a little bit different because I'm the one playing," Lawrence said. "He sees it from a wider view, and we've had some good instances where we've had to talk about some stuff where it's like, I didn't really see it that way, and then we get on the same page."

For a new pairing such as this one, training camp becomes that much more important, especially during the dog days of camp and towards the end when joint practice sessions come to a close and the teams begin to figure out their plans ahead of the regular season opener. Lawrence explains in a similar fashion that camp has been useful to help iron out the issues and miscommunication between player and coach to remain in lockstep.

"That's what camps for, what the offseason is for, iron out some of those things, and he's been awesome," Lawrence explained. "He's taught me a lot about ball and, I’m excited to really start the year.”

